Aptamer Group signs agreement worth up to £155,000

Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, has announced the signing of a new development contract with a rare disease biopharmaceutical company. The agreement, worth up to £155,000, focuses on developing two Optimer binders as critical reagents for therapeutic monitoring. Upon successful development, Aptamer could receive a significant undisclosed IP transfer fee for the use of the Optimers in clinical trial monitoring.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “This agreement further demonstrates our strategic model of leveraging fee-for-service revenue for the development of Optimer binders and potential licensing revenues.

With a healthy pipeline and increasing traction among both new and repeat customers, we are demonstrating our commercial strategy. These advancements align with our broader vision of driving shareholder value by pairing fee-for-service income with scalable licensing opportunities. We remain focused on delivering on our growth objectives and look forward to sharing updates on our continued progress.”