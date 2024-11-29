Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer Group reports progress in partnerships and growth strategy at AGM

Aptamer Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:00 am today at the offices of Aptamer Group, Windmill House, Innovation Way, York, YO10 5BR.

Dr Adam Hargreaves, Non-Executive Chairman will provide the following statement:

“I am delighted with the progress made by Aptamer Group. Since the fundraising of £2.6m in July this year, we have met our cost-base reduction targets, streamlined our scientific production capabilities, and executed our new commercial growth strategy to deliver optimised products of high quality to our growing customer base.

Attracting new partners has ensured that we are now working with the majority of the larger global pharmaceutical companies, alongside a wealth of diagnostic, healthcare, and niche biotech partners. Particular highlights have included the development of a vertical market platform in fibrosis, in which we are working with AstraZeneca; the progression toward human trials of our deodorant Optimer product with Unilever; and the successful production of an Optimer delivery conjugate to an undisclosed genetic medicines company, with which they are planning pre-clinical trials.

Our increased commercial traction has secured newly signed contracts, currently up to the value of £471,000, which will ensure that the Group’s cash runway remains generous, allowing any licensing opportunities to evolve and potentially crystalise over this extended period.

The Board looks forward to updating shareholders on further progress in due course.”

The AGM will provide no new material information. Results of the AGM will be announced to the London Stock Exchange and placed on the Aptamer Group’s website, in the usual way, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group Advances Optimer® Delivery Vehicles to Final Commercial Development with Genetic Medicines Customer

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group secures new contracts worth up to £471,000

    Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA) secures £471,000 in new contracts, reinforcing its market position by expanding partnerships with leading pharmaceutical firms.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer making significant progress commercially and technically

    Aptamer Group plc reveals its strategic shift and year-end results, showcasing innovative Optimer® binders for licensing and commercial growth.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to publish full year results on 22 October 2024

    Aptamer Group plc to release full-year results for FY2024, showcasing innovations with Optimer® binders in the life sciences sector, on 22 Oct 2024.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group appoints Tim Sykes as a Non-Executive Director

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer extends contract with Unilever to progress Optimer for deodorant development

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.