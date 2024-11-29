Aptamer Group reports progress in partnerships and growth strategy at AGM

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:00 am today at the offices of Aptamer Group, Windmill House, Innovation Way, York, YO10 5BR.

Dr Adam Hargreaves, Non-Executive Chairman will provide the following statement:

“I am delighted with the progress made by Aptamer Group. Since the fundraising of £2.6m in July this year, we have met our cost-base reduction targets, streamlined our scientific production capabilities, and executed our new commercial growth strategy to deliver optimised products of high quality to our growing customer base.

Attracting new partners has ensured that we are now working with the majority of the larger global pharmaceutical companies, alongside a wealth of diagnostic, healthcare, and niche biotech partners. Particular highlights have included the development of a vertical market platform in fibrosis, in which we are working with AstraZeneca; the progression toward human trials of our deodorant Optimer product with Unilever; and the successful production of an Optimer delivery conjugate to an undisclosed genetic medicines company, with which they are planning pre-clinical trials.

Our increased commercial traction has secured newly signed contracts, currently up to the value of £471,000, which will ensure that the Group’s cash runway remains generous, allowing any licensing opportunities to evolve and potentially crystalise over this extended period.

The Board looks forward to updating shareholders on further progress in due course.”