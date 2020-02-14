Apax Global Alpha Appoint Ms Stephanie Coxon to the Board

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) have today announced that Ms Stephanie Coxon has accepted an invitation to join the Board as a non-executive Director and a member of its audit committee, with effect from 31 March 2020.

Ms Coxon is a Guernsey resident and has 15 years of experience of audit and advisory services with PwC in the asset management sector, specialising in listed investment funds in a multitude of asset classes.

Ms Coxon is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Further information on Ms Coxon will shortly be made available on the Apax Global Alpha website. Ms Coxon will be leaving PwC CI on 20 March 2020 where she is currently Capital Markets Director.

Ms Coxon has no other listed company directorships. Ms Coxon (or any person that may be a connected party to Ms Coxon) has no beneficial interest in the shares of the Company at the date of this announcement.