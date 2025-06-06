Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Apax Global Alpha adds €3m to WGSN after IWSR deal

Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX), the closed-ended investment company providing access to the Apax Private Equity Funds, has announced that it expects to invest an additional c.€3m indirectly in WGSN following WGSN’s acquisition of IWSR.

On 5 June 2025, WGSN, an Apax XI Fund portfolio company in which Apax Global Alpha is a limited partner, announced that it has acquired IWSR, a global leader in data, analytics, and insights for the beverage alcohol industry.

WGSN is a leading consumer trend forecaster, providing global trend insights across a wide range of industries including fashion, beauty, food & drink, interiors, and consumer technology. Apax XI first invested in WGSN in 2024 and saw the opportunity to drive value creation by expanding into new products, verticals, and customer bases through M&A.

IWSR is a leading global provider of data and insights for the alcoholic beverage market. It offers proprietary data covering more than 160 countries, built from over 40 years of supplier-contributed information. IWSR presented a compelling opportunity to expand WGSN’s position in the beverage space and the move supports WGSN’s strategy to expand its market-leading trend forecasting capabilities, AI, data analytics, and insights across a broad range of consumer industries.

Including this acquisition, AGA has invested a total of approximately €24.7m in WGSN on a look-through basis. Note that AGA’s investment is calculated based on the look-through positions of Apax XI’s overall investment in WGSN and is translated based on the latest applicable exchange rates at the time of each investment1. AGA has a commitment of c.$700m to Apax XI2.

Apax Global Alpha, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides investors with access to a portfolio of private equity funds advised by Apax as well as a smaller portfolio of debt instruments.

Footnotes

1.Based on Bloomberg closing EUR/USD FX rate on 4 June 2025 of 1.1417 and 30 January 2024 of 1.085.
2.AGA’s commitment in Apax XI of c.$700m represents a commitment of $476.5m in the USD tranche and €198.4m in the euro tranche.
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple