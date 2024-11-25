Anglo American plc -13.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American plc with ticker (LON:AAL) now has a potential downside of -13.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo American plc share price of 2,423 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential downside of -13.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,630 (52 week low) and 2,813 (52 week high) with an average of 2,655,511 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £32,276,458,325.



Anglo American PLC is a global mining company with a portfolio of mining and processing operations and undeveloped resources. The Company’s segments include De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Steelmaking Coal, Nickel, Manganese and Crop Nutrient. De Beers is engaged in the diamond business, which markets and sells polished diamonds and diamond jewelry via its retail brands. Its iron ore operations provide customers with high grade iron ore products. In South Africa, it has a 69.7% interest in Kumba Iron Ore and in Brazil, it owns the integrated Minas-Rio operation. Its Steelmaking Coal business includes the Moranbah and Grosvenor (both 88% ownership) steelmaking coal mines, located in Queensland, Australia. In Manganese, it has a 40% interest in the Samancor joint venture and its operations are located in South Africa and Australia. Its Barro Alto and Codemin nickel assets (both 100% owned) are located in Brazil and produce ferronickel.







