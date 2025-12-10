Anglo American shareholders approve merger with Teck to form Anglo Teck

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has announced that both resolutions proposed in connection with the implementation of the merger of equals of Anglo American and Teck Resources Limited to form the Anglo Teck group have been duly passed by the requisite majorities at the general meeting held on 9 December 2025.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American said: “We are delighted with the clear endorsement from our shareholders to take this next strategic step to unlock outstanding value as Anglo Teck. Together, we will form a global critical minerals champion, headquartered in Canada, and offering more than 70% exposure to copper, underpinned by a world-class portfolio of assets with exceptional growth optionality.”

Full details of the ordinary resolution and the special resolution are contained in the notice of general meeting and circular to shareholders dated 10 November 2025.

General Meeting

The voting on the ordinary resolution and the special resolution was taken on a poll. As announced on 8 December 2025, resolution 2 to amend the Anglo American Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards was withdrawn from the agenda of the General Meeting. The results were as follows:

Resolution For % of Votes Cast Against % of Votes Cast Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. Allotment of new Shares in connection with the Merger 739,920,029 99.17% 6,187,391 0.83% 63.33% 4,468,093 2. Resolution withdrawn Special Resolution 3. Change of company name with effect from completion of the Merger 750,360,076 99.98% 184,186 0.02% 63.71% 31,251

Implementation of Merger

The Merger is also subject to approval by the Teck Shareholders at a special meeting being held at 19:00 (UK time) on 9 December 2025. The report of voting results of the special meeting of Teck Shareholders will be available under Teck’s issuer profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Should Teck Shareholders approve the Merger, Anglo American and Teck will continue to work towards implementation of the Merger, completion of which remains subject to conditions customary for a transaction of this nature including approval under the Investment Canada Act and competition and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions globally.