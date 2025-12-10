Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Anglo American shareholders approve merger with Teck to form Anglo Teck

Anglo American

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has announced that both resolutions proposed in connection with the implementation of the merger of equals of Anglo American and Teck Resources Limited to form the Anglo Teck group have been duly passed by the requisite majorities at the general meeting held on 9 December 2025.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American said: “We are delighted with the clear endorsement from our shareholders to take this next strategic step to unlock outstanding value as Anglo Teck. Together, we will form a global critical minerals champion, headquartered in Canada, and offering more than 70% exposure to copper, underpinned by a world-class portfolio of assets with exceptional growth optionality.”

Full details of the ordinary resolution and the special resolution are contained in the notice of general meeting and circular to shareholders dated 10 November 2025.

General Meeting

The voting on the ordinary resolution and the special resolution was taken on a poll. As announced on 8 December 2025, resolution 2 to amend the Anglo American Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards was withdrawn from the agenda of the General Meeting. The results were as follows:

ResolutionFor % of Votes CastAgainst% of Votes CastVotes cast as % of Issued Share CapitalVotes Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. Allotment of new Shares in connection with the Merger739,920,02999.17%6,187,3910.83%63.33%4,468,093
2. Resolution withdrawn
Special Resolution
3. Change of company name with effect from completion of the Merger750,360,07699.98%184,1860.02%63.71%31,251

Implementation of Merger

The Merger is also subject to approval by the Teck Shareholders at a special meeting being held at 19:00 (UK time) on 9 December 2025. The report of voting results of the special meeting of Teck Shareholders will be available under Teck’s issuer profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Should Teck Shareholders approve the Merger, Anglo American and Teck will continue to work towards implementation of the Merger, completion of which remains subject to conditions customary for a transaction of this nature including approval under the Investment Canada Act and competition and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions globally.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Anglo American

Anglo American shareholders approve merger with Teck to form Anglo Teck

Anglo American has confirmed that shareholders voted in favour of the resolutions required to implement its merger of equals with Teck Resources Limited.
Anglo American

Anglo American delivers solid Q3 2025 performance with higher guidance at Minas-Rio

Anglo American has reported a strong third quarter for 2025, with solid performances in copper and iron ore driving results. Copper output rose 1% year-on-year to 184,000 tonnes, supported by higher grades at Quellaveco and Los Bronces, while Minas-Rio’s iron ore guidance was raised to 23–25 Mt following a successful pipeline inspection.
Anglo American

Anglo American Plc confirms merger rationale following Teck operational review

Anglo American plc has stated that Teck Resources’ updated operational outlook is consistent with its due diligence, confirming the strategic rationale and expected synergies of their planned merger.
Anglo American

Anglo American and Codelco agree joint mine plan to unlock $5bn value

Anglo American and Codelco have signed a definitive agreement to coordinate operations at Los Bronces and Andina in Chile. The joint mine plan is expected to deliver an extra 2.7 million tonnes of copper over 21 years from 2030, lowering costs by around 15% and generating at least $5 billion in pre-tax value, shared equally between the partners.
Anglo American

Anglo American Plc and Teck agree merger, Target 70% copper exposure and $800m synergies

Anglo American and Teck will combine in a merger of equals to form Anglo Teck, expected to provide more than 70% copper exposure and deliver US$800 million in annual pre tax synergies. A further average underlying EBITDA uplift of US$1.4 billion per year is targeted from 2030 to 2049 via Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca integration.

Anglo American reports iron ore and manganese surge in Q2

In Q2 2025, copper production reached 173 kt, down 11% year‑on‑year but up 3% quarter‑on‑quarter, iron ore output rose 2% to 15.9 Mt and manganese surged 109% after operations resumed.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple