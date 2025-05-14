AI innovation takes centre stage at Cerillion’s 2025 Product Forum

Cerillion’s latest Product Forum has once again demonstrated why this telecoms leader continues to command the attention of investors and industry experts worldwide. Packed with breakthrough features and customer-driven innovation, the event laid out a clear vision of how Cerillion is transforming service providers’ digital capabilities, driving faster growth and operational excellence.

Broadcast live to a global audience, the May 2025 Product Forum highlighted major upgrades in Cerillion’s flagship BSS/OSS suite. The spotlight fell on the new Promotions Engine, a game-changing tool that empowers both IT and marketing teams to collaborate in real-time. This allows service providers to rapidly define, validate, and launch new promotions directly into the product catalogue. The result is reduced time-to-market for new offers, giving operators a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded landscape where speed of execution is critical.

Cerillion also unveiled its latest advancements in artificial intelligence, integrating AI-powered Intelligent Assistants directly into the BSS/OSS platform. These tools are designed to enhance both customer service and operational performance. Bill Intelligence provides clear, human-like explanations for billing changes, giving customers immediate clarity and reducing the burden on call centres. Meanwhile, the new Sales Assistant uses generative AI to recommend the best-fit products based on customer requests, automatically creating quotes that are ready for immediate acceptance. This not only shortens the sales cycle but also helps sales teams deliver a more personalised experience.

Further upgrades to Cerillion’s Self Service and Mobile App platforms were revealed, supporting the growing industry demand for composable, digital-first customer experiences. These enhancements give end-users more flexibility and control, helping service providers strengthen customer loyalty while reducing support costs. Cerillion’s investment in these platforms reflects its understanding of how user expectations have evolved in the digital economy, where convenience and self-management are now standard.

Throughout the forum, Cerillion’s Product Director reinforced the company’s commitment to customer-led innovation. By listening to customer feedback and incorporating it into their product roadmap, Cerillion continues to prove that it is not only delivering technology leadership but also driving measurable business outcomes for its clients. This strategic alignment ensures that Cerillion’s solutions stay relevant and value-driven, helping telecoms providers accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.