AFC Energy appoints Gary Bullard as non-Executive Chair with immediate effect

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC), a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, has announced the appointment of Gary Bullard as its non-Executive Chair with immediate effect. He succeeds John Rennocks who retired from the Board after the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 April after four years as Chair.

Mr Bullard is an experienced Chairman, non-executive director and executive with a successful international career in the Industrial and Information Technology industries. His Board level experience includes working with companies in the scale up of high-volume manufacturing and supporting high value, high growth businesses in the commercialisation of technology across a range of sectors.

He has particular expertise in understanding the opportunities for companies to expand their market reach through geographic expansion; expanding their value chain; digital transformation and innovation; increasing services or annuity revenues; partnering and expanding their routes to market. He will draw upon his considerable experience on the Boards of UK companies who have specialist offerings with a global marketplace and growth aspirations.

Mr Bullard brings strong business and governance experience to the role. Gary has held several senior management positions in major corporates such as IBM and BT. Until 2012 he was President at Logica UK and a member of the Executive Committee of Logica plc. He has a wealth of AIM & Main Market experience and is currently Chairman of Gooch & Housego plc as well as being a Non-Executive Director of Spirent Communications plc.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary Bullard, Non-Executive Chair at AFC Energy, said: “I am hugely excited to have the opportunity to chair a growing business that will play a pivotal role in decarbonising industry to reduce the effect of climate change. I believe that my commercial experience will be of significant benefit to AFC Energy as it scales up its operations to meet growing demand and I look forward to working with Adam and the senior Executive team to make this happen.”

Pursuant to Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies the following is disclosed in relation to Gary Bullard.

Gary Bruce Bullard, aged 64, is currently a director of Gooch & Housego plc, Spirent Communications plc, Recycling Technologies Ltd and New Model Identity Ltd.

In the previous five years, he held Directorships in Rotork plc and Catquin Ltd.

Gary does not currently hold any shares in, or options over shares in, the capital of the Company.

Save as set out above, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.