Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Advanced Oncotherapy: Understanding the significance of 230MeV

Hardman & Co

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) goal is to deliver an affordable and novel PT system, called LIGHT, based on state-of-the-art technology, developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. The complex assembly of the first LIGHT accelerator in Daresbury (UK) has been completed and demonstrated to generate a full-energy proton beam (230MeV) required to treat deep-seated tumours. AVO is now liaising with its clinical partner, University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust, to prepare for first-patient treatments in 2H’23. Following this significant project de-risking, our updated LIGHT model shows that AVO could become EBITDA-positive in 2025.

  • Strategy: Advanced Oncotherapy is developing a compact and modular PT system, which is affordable for the payor, financially attractive to the operator and generating superior patient outcomes. AVO benefits from technology know-how developed by ADAM (CERN spin-off), and supported by a world-class supplier base.
  • 230MeV: LIGHT is the first linear accelerator capable of generating a high- energy (230MeV) proton beam – a major milestone that greatly de-risked the project. The technical and clinical advantages of LIGHT are increasingly apparent to prospective customers, as AVO approaches first-patient treatments in 2H’23.
  • Updated model: Our revised LIGHT model has been simplified by assuming that AVO takes only a minority stake in partnership projects where customers adopt the alternative financing approach; so financials are not consolidated. On this basis, AVO looks set to become EBITDA-positive during fiscal 2025.
  • Risks: More capital will be required until first-patient treatments in 2H’23. Having hit the 230MeV milestone, competitors with legacy cyclotrons are likely to take an aggressive commercial stance to protect positions. Many of the high-quality modules use copper, the price of which is sensitive to global economics.
  • Investment summary: Despite hitting the revolutionary milestone, the shares have languished probably because of the time needed until first-patient treatments and an incorrect read-across to Advanced Oncotherapy by the demise of Rutherford Health (Rutherford). The current EV represents a 42% discount to the investment made into the project to date. Our updated model suggests that AVO will become EBITDA-positive in fiscal 2025 and that the NPV of the DCF model is now 156p on a fully-diluted basis.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.