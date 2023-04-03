Advance Auto Parts Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 27.4% Upside Potential

Advance Auto Parts Inc. with ticker code (AAP) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 105 and has a mean target at $151.08. Now with the previous closing price of $118.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $137.31 while the 200 day moving average is $162.49. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $7,208m. Visit the company website at: https://www.advanceautoparts.com

The potential market cap would be $9,182m based on the market consensus.

Advance Auto Parts provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts. It also offers air conditioning chemicals and accessories; air fresheners; antifreeze and washer fluids; electrical wires and fuses; electronics; floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories; hand and specialty tools; lighting products; performance parts; sealants, adhesives, and compounds; tire repair accessories; vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories; washes, waxes and cleaning supplies; and wiper blades. In addition, the company offers air filters; fuel and oil additives; fuel filters; grease and lubricants; motor oils; oil filters, part cleaners and treatments; and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation; engine light scanning and checking; electrical system testing, including batteries, starters, and alternators; oil and battery recycling; and loaner tool program services. Additionally, the company sells its products through its website. It serves professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates stores under the Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, and Carquest brands, as well as branches under the Worldpac name. The company has stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada; and independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico, Grand Cayman, Caribbean Islands. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.93% with the ex dividend date set at 13-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.7, revenue per share of 184.83 and a 3.89% return on assets.