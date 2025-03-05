Follow us on:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$41.62’, now 17.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. with ticker code (AAP) now have 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $65.00 and $13.00 calculating the average target share price we see $41.62. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.41 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to $49.87. The market capitalization for the company is 2.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $34.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,430,193,484 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $152.47 and a 0.15% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

