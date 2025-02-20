Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$44.33’, now -.5% Downside Potential

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AAP) now have 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $65.00 and $17.00 and has a mean share price target at $44.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $44.57 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and the 200 day moving average is $51.26. The market capitalization for the company is 2.65B. Currently the stock stands at: $44.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,633,374,895 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 56.1, revenue per share of $187.81 and a 0.71% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.