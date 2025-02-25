Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$44.48’, now 3.9% Upside Potential

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. which can be found using ticker (AAP) have now 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $65.00 and $17.00 calculating the average target share price we see $44.48. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $46.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to $50.79. The company has a market cap of 2.61B. The stock price is currently at: $43.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $2,712,616,380 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 55.33, revenue per share of $187.81 and a 0.71% return on assets.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,770 stores and 316 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.