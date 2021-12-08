AdEPT Technology Datrix going global: second international contract win

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, and voice solutions, has reported that Datrix, a leading Smart Infrastructure and Cyber Security solutions provider which the Group acquired in April 2021, has secured a strategically important contract with a leading global financial services business.

The managed services cyber security package is worth £1 million to AdEPT over the next three years and is the second international contract to be secured by the recently acquired business. This follows the success in June, when Datrix won a pan-European contract with Yesss Electrical to deliver a fully managed and highly secure SDWan service.

Datrix was recommended for the contract by Cato Networks, the leading provider of Secure Access Service Edge (“SASE”), solutions. This decision was based upon a winning combination of a) Datrix being the only Cato Networks certified MSP in the UK, b) Datrix’s expert knowledge in the SASE space and c) Datrix’s unique in-house managed service capability.