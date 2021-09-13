AdEPT Technology Datrix acquisition integrating well

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, and voice solutions, has reported that Datrix, a substantial and strategically important acquisition announced in April 2021 is integrating well with early key goals achieved.

GOAL 1 – Migration to core systems

Immediately following the acquisition, the Datrix team began work with AdEPT’s Project Fusion team to migrate to the Group’s internal systems, ONE AdEPT. We are pleased to report that this was successfully and smoothly achieved in August, ahead of plan.

As a result, we are already seeing increased operational insight across the internal teams.

Datrix’s outstanding products, services and partners has added significantly to our capabilities, bringing scale and extending both our expertise and our solution breadth. The swift integration means our customers in this large and growing marketplace are already beginning to benefit as we share the expertise brought to the Group by the acquisition.

GOAL 2 – Secure contract renewals

Since being acquired, the Datrix team have maintained AdEPT’s high customer retention rate, with contract renewals achieved alongside positive customer feedback about the acquisition.

Key customer renewals have included a three-year extension for a major client that forms part of the critical national infrastructure and a two-year extension for a UK-wide 160 site NHS client.

GOAL 3 – Win new business

Alongside securing key renewals it was critical to continue the positive momentum of new business wins for Datrix, and we are pleased to report that the team have recently won the following large projects

· A fully managed SASE Service for a pan-European electrical parts distributor

· A critical project delivering a managed SASE and Network Service for a UK-wide logistics company

· A Managed Network and SASE Service for a prestigious independent school

The next step is to achieve cross-selling success, capitalising on the scale, expertise and expanded capabilities brought about by the acquisition.

Phil Race, CEO of AdEPT said: “The Datrix acquisition is a game changer for us, and we are really enthused by its swift integration and even more so by the opportunities we are seeing following its addition to the Group. We already have sales engagements with both new and existing clients, which is extremely encouraging.”