Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

AdEPT Technology Datrix acquisition integrating well

AdEPT Technology

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT), one of the UK’s leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, and voice solutions, has reported that Datrix, a substantial and strategically important acquisition announced in April 2021 is integrating well with early key goals achieved.

GOAL 1 – Migration to core systems

Immediately following the acquisition, the Datrix team began work with AdEPT’s Project Fusion team to migrate to the Group’s internal systems, ONE AdEPT.  We are pleased to report that this was successfully and smoothly achieved in August, ahead of plan.

As a result, we are already seeing increased operational insight across the internal teams.

Datrix’s outstanding products, services and partners has added significantly to our capabilities, bringing scale and extending both our expertise and our solution breadth. The swift integration means our customers in this large and growing marketplace are already beginning to benefit as we share the expertise brought to the Group by the acquisition.

GOAL 2 – Secure contract renewals

Since being acquired, the Datrix team have maintained AdEPT’s high customer retention rate, with contract renewals achieved alongside positive customer feedback about the acquisition.

Key customer renewals have included a three-year extension for a major client that forms part of the critical national infrastructure and a two-year extension for a UK-wide 160 site NHS client.

GOAL 3 – Win new business

Alongside securing key renewals it was critical to continue the positive momentum of new business wins for Datrix, and we are pleased to report that the team have recently won the following large projects

· A fully managed SASE Service for a pan-European electrical parts distributor

· A critical project delivering a managed SASE and Network Service for a UK-wide logistics company

· A Managed Network and SASE Service for a prestigious independent school

The next step is to achieve cross-selling success, capitalising on the scale, expertise and expanded capabilities brought about by the acquisition. 

Phil Race, CEO of AdEPT said:

“The Datrix acquisition is a game changer for us, and we are really enthused by its swift integration and even more so by the opportunities we are seeing following its addition to the Group. We already have sales engagements with both new and existing clients, which is extremely encouraging.”

Mark Thomas, MD of Datrix said:

“We are getting very positive feedback from clients about the benefits of scale from the larger Group. The joined-up approach to new business, enabled and underpinned by the ONE AdEPT platform, will be a focus in the months ahead as we continue to demonstrate the benefits of our combined capabilities – adding further value to our existing customer base as well as attracting new clients.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Adept Technology Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Adept Technology Group plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.