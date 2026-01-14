Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Abode certified as a Great Place to Work across three regions

Norcros Plc

Abode, the kitchen and bathroom product specialist within the Norcros plc group, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work in the UK, Ireland and South Africa. The certification, valid for one year, signals a continued focus on employee wellbeing and internal culture across its operational footprint. It also complements existing accreditations held by the company, supporting a broader positioning that values people as a central driver of business success.

The recognition reflects Abode’s efforts over more than two decades to build a culture around inclusivity, development and internal cohesion. The company, which designs and supplies premium sinks, taps, showering systems and bathroom products, has consistently highlighted the value it places on its workforce.

Since its foundation in 2002, Abode has focused on embedding a workplace model that aligns team development with business performance. Certification from Great Place to Work serves as an external validation of this internal culture.

The company has held accreditation from Investors in People since 2020 and has maintained the standard through successive reassessments. In recent years, Abode has implemented a range of improvements across communication, policy and management systems to meet evolving expectations around workplace practice. These include structured training programmes, confidential reporting channels, health support services and internal feedback mechanisms designed to reinforce transparency and staff engagement.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Norcros Plc

Abode certified as a Great Place to Work across three regions

Certified as a Great Place to Work, Abode strengthens its people-first strategy across the UK, Ireland and South Africa.
Norcros Plc

Scandinavian interiors are influencing long-term property value

Scandinavian interiors make homes feel calmer, brighter and more valuable, a design choice that supports long-term property appeal.
Norcros Plc

Norwegian school rethinking wall materials

A Norwegian school build showed how waterproof panels are replacing tiles in public construction.
Norcros Plc

Thermostatic showers are becoming the default choice

Thermostatic showers solve a basic problem most homes still have, unstable water temperature, with a simple, lasting fix.
Norcros Plc

Norcros Interims On Track For FY26 Expectations, Cavendish

Norcros delivered interim results, with revenue growth, stronger margins and lower net debt, according to Cavendish research on the group.
Norcros Plc

Thermostatic showers are becoming a smarter upgrade for modern homes

Thermostatic showers offer a low-maintenance, safety-first upgrade with long-term value for landlords.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple