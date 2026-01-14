Abode certified as a Great Place to Work across three regions

Abode, the kitchen and bathroom product specialist within the Norcros plc group, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work in the UK, Ireland and South Africa. The certification, valid for one year, signals a continued focus on employee wellbeing and internal culture across its operational footprint. It also complements existing accreditations held by the company, supporting a broader positioning that values people as a central driver of business success.

The recognition reflects Abode’s efforts over more than two decades to build a culture around inclusivity, development and internal cohesion. The company, which designs and supplies premium sinks, taps, showering systems and bathroom products, has consistently highlighted the value it places on its workforce.

Since its foundation in 2002, Abode has focused on embedding a workplace model that aligns team development with business performance. Certification from Great Place to Work serves as an external validation of this internal culture.

The company has held accreditation from Investors in People since 2020 and has maintained the standard through successive reassessments. In recent years, Abode has implemented a range of improvements across communication, policy and management systems to meet evolving expectations around workplace practice. These include structured training programmes, confidential reporting channels, health support services and internal feedback mechanisms designed to reinforce transparency and staff engagement.

