Cultural reset at Norcros signals a step change

Norcros Plc

Norcros is making deliberate internal changes that signal a shift in how it wants to operate, present itself, and grow.

The company has pulled together a strong portfolio of brands across the bathroom and kitchen sector, with operations in both the UK/Ireland and South Africa. Names like Triton, Merlyn and VADO are familiar in the trade, and the business already benefits from broad market access. But leadership is now focusing on what it sees as a gap between operational capability and how that capability is perceived and leveraged across the Group.

To close that gap, Norcros has developed a common cultural framework known internally as the Norcros Keys. It’s designed to get employees across the Group working to a shared set of behaviours, with the goal of making the Group feel more cohesive to customers, partners and shareholders. It also supports a wider move to sharpen the Group’s identity, linking product design, customer experience and ESG credentials under a single narrative.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Latest Company News

Norcros

Norcros plc to host Interim Results investor webinar on 1st December

Norcros will hold an Investor Presentation Webinar covering its Interim Results for the 27 weeks to 5 October 2025.
Norcros plc

Norcros delivers strong first-half performance ahead of interim results

Norcros expects to report first-half revenue of approximately £184 million for the 27 weeks to 5 October 2025, up 1% on a like-for-like constant currency basis.
Norcros Fibo

Norcros completes acquisition of Norwegian wall panel specialist Fibo

Norcros plc has received unconditional clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority for its £46 million acquisition of Fibo Holding AS, a leading supplier of waterproof decorative wall panels.
Norcros plc

Norcros Posts Steady Q1 Growth and Eyes European Expansion with Fibo Acquisition

Norcros continues to grow market share, having delivered another resilient performance during the first quarter.
Norcros

Norcros to acquire Fibo Group for c. £45 million

Norcros has agreed to acquire Fibo Group from FSN Capital for an enterprise value of NOK 618 million (c. £45 million), subject to UK Competition and Markets Authority clearance.
Norcros Plc

Norcros reports Strong Margins and Strategic Progress

Norcros plc, the UK's leading bathroom products provider, reports strong financial results for FY 2025, showcasing resilience and strategic growth amid market challenges.

