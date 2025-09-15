A former coal site becomes a test case for grid flexibility

Once a symbol of South Wales’ reliance on heavy industry, the Uskmouth site is now being refitted for a role that could place it at the centre of the UK’s shift toward grid flexibility. The scale of the project and the choice of partners involved suggest this is more than just a straightforward conversion, it is a calculated positioning for where long-term energy markets are heading.

EDF has signed a long-term optimisation agreement with Ampeak Energy for the AW1 battery energy storage system at Uskmouth. The facility, rated at 120 megawatts with a two-hour duration, is already fully financed and construction is under way. For Ampeak, the decision to lock in EDF’s wholesale trading desk and its proprietary Powershift platform gives the project an experienced hand in capturing value from volatile power markets. For EDF, it represents another flagship storage asset within its growing UK portfolio.

What makes Uskmouth stand out is its transformation story. For decades the station was a coal-fired plant, finally closing in 2015. The legacy grid connection and industrial footprint now offer a ready-made foundation for a different kind of asset. Instead of demolition or abandonment, the site is being developed into what Ampeak describes as a sustainable energy park. AW1 is the first stage, but plans already anticipate further capacity additions, potentially running into multiple gigawatt-hours across future phases.

