Norwegian precision shaping the future of interiors

Fibo’s history stretches back to 1952 in Norway, where the company first began refining techniques that would later become hallmarks of its brand. What distinguishes Fibo is the way it has aligned industrial processes with durability, scalability and sustainable sourcing. Each panel is produced from PEFC-certified renewable birch plywood, bonded under strict temperature and pressure conditions to ensure water resistance and structural integrity.

Equally significant is the company’s innovation in assembly systems, with its AquaLock technology allowing seamless installation across wet room environments. This feature, though appearing practical on the surface, has wider market implications. It positions Fibo products as a substitute to traditional tiling, cutting installation times and labour costs, and opening opportunities in large-scale refurbishment projects where speed and reliability are paramount.

The company’s ISO 14001 certification signals a structured approach to environmental management, which increasingly intersects with investor requirements as ESG considerations gain prominence across portfolios. By halving plastic use in packaging and cutting production waste, Fibo creates measurable operational efficiencies while strengthening its reputation in a marketplace where environmental compliance is fast becoming a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator.

