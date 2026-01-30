Triton’s electric shower design reduces service risk

Triton receives regular customer queries about its electric showers. These highlight how the company designs for predictable faults and limits service disruption.

One of the most common triggers is the pressure relief device (PRD). This safety feature activates when internal pressure builds up, usually due to a blocked showerhead, damaged hose, or off-brand part. Once released, the PRD must be replaced before the unit can function. The system prevents damage but makes it clear that use of compatible components is essential.

Temperature issues are also frequent. If a unit only runs cold, it may be due to a tripped thermal cut-out or low water pressure preventing the heater from starting. If the water runs too hot, the cause is usually reduced flow—commonly from a scaled showerhead, partially closed valve or worn hose. These can often be resolved without a service visit, reducing load on support.

Intermittent temperature shifts are usually linked to pressure drops in the home, especially when other outlets are used. Lowering the power setting often stabilises the flow.

A unit that produces no water at all is rarely a product fault. In most cases, the issue lies with the power supply or isolation switch. If these are working, internal components such as the solenoid or circuit board may need replacement. Unrelated leaks or power trips require immediate shutdown and inspection.

