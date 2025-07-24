Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

16.7% YTD return hails Fidelity European Trust’s strong credentials

Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) monthly factsheet for June 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary

Continental European equities ended the month slightly lower (in euro terms) following a strong year-to-date performance. Investor sentiment was impacted by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly towards the end of the month, amid the Israel-Iran conflict, while trade tensions continued to weigh on risk appetite ahead of the 9 July deadline for US trade negotiations. 

The Trust underperformed the index during the month, mainly due to weak stock selection in industrials, technology, and healthcare, though overall sector positioning had a small positive impact. Flavours & fragrances business Symrise was the largest detractor over the period, with shares falling on concerns of a Q2 slowdown driven by macroeconomic headwinds. Shares in Nestlé were weak following the announcement of Chairman Paul Bulke’s planned departure in April 2026 amidst ongoing pressures from subdued consumer demand and rising input costs. In contrast, Legrand shares continued to deliver strong performance underpinned by its strong Q1 2025 results announced in May. The holding in EQT also performed well supported by multiple broker upgrades. 

Our focus is on finding attractively valued companies with good prospects for cash generation and dividend growth over the longer term. On a rolling 12-month basis, the Trust recorded NAV and share price returns of 2.3% and 5.5% respectively, compared to FTSE World Europe ex UK Total Return Index that returned 9.9%.  

FEV Factsheet 30 June 2025Download

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

16.7% YTD return hails Fidelity European Trust’s strong credentials

Despite market headwinds, the Trust demonstrated resilience with standout contributions from Legrand and EQT and positive sector positioning. Over the past 12 months, NAV rose 2.3% and share price 5.5%, reflecting our focus on cash‑generative, dividend‑growing companies.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust May Factsheet – European equities moved higher

European equities rose in May amid volatility linked to US trade uncertainty. Fidelity European Trust underperformed the index, mainly due to weak positions in consumer sectors.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust proposes merger with HET to form £2.1bn trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC and Henderson European Trust have proposed a strategic merger aimed at enhancing market profile and reducing fees for shareholders.
Fidelity

3i Group and L’Oréal stock-picks boost Fidelity European Trust in April

Discover Fidelity European Trust PLC's April 2025 factsheet, highlighting market trends, portfolio performance, and strategic insights for European investments.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust Plc highlights value and dividend growth focus amid tariff turbulence

Explore the March 2025 performance of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) as geopolitical risks impact continental equities, affecting key sectors and investments.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust: 9.6% Share Price Return Amid Strong Continental Market Rally

Discover Fidelity European Trust PLC's February 2025 insights, highlighting portfolio performance, market trends, and investment strategies in European equities.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple