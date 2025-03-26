Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fidelity European Trust: 9.6% Share Price Return Amid Strong Continental Market Rally

Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) monthly factsheet for February 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

Continental European equities continued their upward trajectory in February and have delivered strong returns on a year-to-date basis, outperforming US equity markets. Strong corporate earnings and optimism over a potential resolution to the Ukraine war contributed to the positive sentiment.   

The Trust underperformed the index during the month, primarily due to weak stock picking and overweight positioning in the industrials and financials sectors, while the impact of gearing was neutral. Following the positive reaction to results reported in January, the Trust’s holding in ASML came under pressure following reports that the US government is considering additional restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. The Trust’s exposure to private equity businesses Partners Group and EQT detracted as investors adjusted their expectations for US rate cuts following stronger-than-anticipated inflation data. Positively, Nestlé was the biggest contributor to the relative performance. Shares advanced after the company reported better than expected fiscal year 2024 results.   

Our focus is on finding attractively valued companies with good prospects for cash generation and dividend growth over the longer term. During the 12-month period ended in February 2025, the Trust recorded NAV and share price returns of 7.3% and 9.6% respectively, compared to the FTSE World Europe (ex UK) Index that returned 10.5%.  

FEV Factsheet Feb 2025Download

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity European Trust

The Case for European Equities: Opportunities and Resilience – Fidelity

European equities may not always grab the headlines, but according to Sam Morse and Marcel Stötzel, portfolio managers at Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV), the region presents a compelling investment case.

Fidelity European Trust Factsheet: Gearing powers Trust higher in rising market  

Explore the January 2025 performance of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) as it navigates European equities, market trends, and investment strategies.
funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust: ‘consistent record of outperformance’ Kepler Jan 2025

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) excels in European equities with a 54% 5-year return, offering robust dividends and a key role in diversified portfolios.
Fidelity

How to navigate investing in Europe in 2025 by Fidelity fund managers

Explore Fidelity European Trust's strategic outlook for 2025 as Sam Morse and Marcel Stötzel discuss portfolio positioning amid global economic challenges.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust November Factsheet: Tech and financial gains

Explore Fidelity European Trust PLC's November 2024 factsheet and insights on European equities' performance amid US trade concerns and Eurozone politics.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.