Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zotefoams updates on ReZorce® circular packaging technology

Zotefoams
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in supercritical foams, has provided an update on ReZorce® circular packaging technology and confirms trading comfortably in line with market expectations for the full year.

Update on ReZorce

As previously reported, the Group has been seeking to commercialise its fully recyclable mono-material barrier packaging solution, ReZorce. This proprietary technology has clear circularity and sustainability benefits and has generated significant interest from global food & beverage and packaging businesses.

During 2024, the Group achieved several important technical milestones and has now produced an award-winning beverage carton capable of being run at full industrial speed through existing production machinery. Validation that the packaging is food sterile is still pending, but the route to this is clear and considered readily attainable, albeit requiring more time to complete.  

Given the capital investment, market access and expertise required to achieve high volume production of finished packaging, the Board has consistently believed that a strategic partner is necessary to realise the commercial potential of the ReZorce technology. As previously reported, the Group has been actively seeking a potential partner, supported by specialist external advisers. While this process has been extensive and included engagement with parties across the value chain, it has not identified a partner prepared to take the ReZorce technology forward at this time. Based on the feedback from this process, the Board believes that the inherently low visibility over factors such as pricing, within the overall evolution of the packaging market, when set against the capital commitments required, is the principal reason the process has been unsuccessful. 

Having concluded that it will not be possible to identify a strategic partner at this time, the Board has decided to pause its investment in ReZorce and focus all of the Group’s resources on the near-term opportunities in the core supercritical foams businesses. The intellectual property and know-how associated with ReZorce is well protected and will be retained by the Group in order to preserve its ability to realise the value of this unique technology, should market conditions become more favourable. The Group will, however, initiate a process to wind down the operations of its MuCell business unit (MEL), which includes both ReZorce and the operations related to MuCell Extrusion LLC.

The exit from these activities is expected to reduce ongoing Group overheads and will allow resources to be re-deployed into the foams businesses, but will result in an impairment of the carrying value of associated assets1 and one-off closure costs of up to £1.2m, both of which will be recorded as an exceptional item in 2024.

Update on Trading

Further to the announcement of 4 November, Zotefoams has continued to deliver a strong financial performance in a volatile market and the Board is confident that the Group will deliver a full year adjusted profit performance comfortably in line with the guidance provided at that time2. Both foams businesses are performing well, and our order book remains robust with good visibility into next year. The decision to pause ReZorce and exit MEL is not expected to impact the Group’s ability to achieve current market expectations for future performance.

Commenting on the update Ronan Cox, Group CEO of Zotefoams, said: 

“Given how the unique aspects of, and the opportunity from, ReZorce are significant, it is disappointing that we have not been able to find a partner able to commit to this truly disruptive technology capable of giving consumers a recyclable and circular packaging solution.

“We continue to believe in the potential for this technology, but equally need to ensure that the Group has the focus and resources available to maximise the significant potential that we see in our core businesses. As evidenced by their continued strong financial performance, our supercritical foams businesses are well-placed to leverage their market leading positions and capitalise on long-term structural growth trends. This decision will allow us to redirect the considerable financial resources that we have been dedicating to the ReZorce project to focus on the exciting opportunities we have within the core Zotefoams business, and we will be sharing our plans in this regard at a capital markets day expected early in 2025.”

1.As at 30 June 2024, the net asset value associated with the MEL business unit was £15.1m
2.Current Zotefoams-compiled consensus expectations for revenue is £145.5m and adjusted profit before income tax and separately disclosed items, for the year ending 31 December 2024, is £14.9m.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams strong performance continued into Q3, sales up 54%

    Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reports strong Q3 2024 results with a 23% sales increase YTD, driven by robust demand in footwear and technical foams.
    Zotefoams ReZorce Award

    Zotefoams’ ReZorce® Packaging Wins Prestigious Gold Award for Sustainability at German Packaging Prize Competition 2024

    Zotefoams plc's ReZorce® Circular Packaging wins Gold Award for Sustainability at the 2024 German Packaging Prize, showcasing a fully recyclable, eco-friendly solution.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams CEO Ronan Cox shares insights on record-breaking performance (LON:ZTF)

    Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) CEO Ronan Cox shares insights in an exclusive interview with DirectorsTalk, covering strong H1 results, his new role, and future growth.

    Zotefoams CEO Reveals Record-Breaking Results and Innovations for 2024 (VIDEO)

    Zotefoams plc CEO Roman Cox discusses the company’s record-breaking financial performance, strategic partnerships, and future growth prospects for 2024.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams reports record H1 sales performance, group revenue up 10% to £71.1m

    Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reports record interim results for H1 2024, with Group revenue up 10% to £71.1m, driven by strong sales and profitability.
    Zotefoams

    Zotefoams reports strong growth and transformational change, delivering record sales

    Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) reports positive trading update with 14% sales growth in the four months ending April 30, 2024. Strategic initiatives and outlook discussed. CEO succession announced.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.