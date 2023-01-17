Zotefoams appoint Dr Lynn Drummond as Chair Designate

Zotefoams Plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in cellular materials technology, today announced details of changes to its Board of Directors.

In line with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the term of office of the existing Chair of the Company, Steve Good, is due to end in 2023. Following an assessment of the Board’s existing skillsets against those required to deliver the Company’s strategy, a search process led by the Senior Independent Director and supported by Korn Ferry was initiated in mid-2022 to identify and appoint a new Chair.

The search has been successfully concluded and we are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Lynn Drummond as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate.

Lynn is currently Chair and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire and a Board mentor for Criticaleye. Previously, she was a Non-Executive Director with Venture Life Group plc, RPC Group plc, Infirst Healthcare, Shield Holdings AG, Allocate Software plc, Consort Medical plc and Alimentary Health Ireland. Lynn spent 16 years as a Managing Director within Investment Banking for Rothschild. Prior to Rothschild, Lynn worked in the Cabinet Office in London as Private Secretary to the Chief Scientific Advisor. She has also been Chairman of Trustees for Breast Cancer Haven and was on the University of Cambridge, Centre for Science and Policy Development Group. Lynn holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from the University of Glasgow and a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of London. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Lynn will take over as Chair following Zotefoams’ Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023, at which point Steve will retire from the Board.

Douglas Robertson, Senior Independent Director, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Steve for his significant contribution to the Zotefoams Group and, in particular, his leadership as Chair. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

David Stirling, Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lynn to Zotefoams. Lynn brings considerable knowledge across a number of functions and sectors, including a long and distinguished career in life sciences. She brings extensive and relevant quoted-company experience and expertise to the Group. I look forward to working with her as we focus on delivering the next phase of our growth strategy.”