Zinc Media 2022 pipeline remains strong with £7m in highly advanced discussions

Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN), the TV and multimedia content producer, has announced a trading update ahead of its Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 December 2021 being held today.

In the last four weeks since its last update on 22 April, the Company has won an additional £4m of new business which will be booked across 2022 as these commissions enter production. As a result, in the year to date, revenue already booked into 2022 is at £17m. This compares to reported Group revenue for the full year ended 31 December 2021 of £17.5m.

The Group’s pipeline remains strong for 2022 with £7m in highly advanced discussions.

This latest new business includes several series recommissions from the Group’s popular factual label Red Sauce and from Nation’s producer Tern TV.

Mark Browning, Zinc Media Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The Group’s rate of new business wins in 2022 has been excellent and we are confident of significantly growing revenues year on year. We continue to invest in new hires and in new markets and are confident about the outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

