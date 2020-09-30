Yew Grove REIT declares third quarter dividend

Yew Grove REIT plc (LON:YEW), which owns a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property assets, has announced that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of an interim ordinary dividend in respect of the third quarter 2020 period, from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Dividend

On 30 September 2020, the Yew Grove REIT declared a quarterly interim dividend of 1.30c per Ordinary Share which will be paid on 29 October 2020 to shareholders who are on the share register at the close of business on 9 October 2020. This will bring the cumulative dividend paid year to date to 3.75c. The dividend will be a Property Income Distribution. A further dividend payment is expected for the final quarter of 2020.

