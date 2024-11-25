Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

XP Factory to publish interim results on 4th December 2024

XP Factory
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF), one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses operating the Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar® brands, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 on Wednesday 4 December 2024.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    XP Factory

    XP Factory completes new £10m RCF provided by Barclays Bank

    XP Factory plc (LON:XPF) secures a £10m credit facility to boost the growth of Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar® with increased financial flexibility.
    XP Factory

    XP Factory CEO discusses Financial Results, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook (LON:XPF)

    XP Factory plc Impressive Final Results, Growth and Strategic Vision (VIDEO)

    XP Factory

    XP Factory reports exceptional period of growth, ahead of market expectations

    XP Factory

    XP Factory reports continued positive, volume-driven like for like growth

    XP Factory plc (LON:XPF) will release its 15-month financial results on 2 September 2024, highlighting performance and future outlook for Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar brands.
    XP Factory

    XP Factory hosting investor site visit for analysts and investors

    XP Factory plc (LON:XPF) invites analysts and investors to a Boom Battle Bar site visit on 30 July 2024, to experience its operations and engage with management.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.