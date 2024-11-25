XP Factory to publish interim results on 4th December 2024

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF), one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses operating the Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar® brands, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 on Wednesday 4 December 2024.

