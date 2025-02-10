Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

XP Factory to host Capital Markets Day Event on 5th March 2025

XP Factory

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF), one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses operating the Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar® brands, will host a Capital Markets Day Event at 2:30pm on Wednesday 5 March in London.

This event is open to institutional and private investors, analysts, and financial journalists, offering a unique opportunity to gain deeper insights into XP Factory’s business strategy, market position, and future growth plans.

The CMD will take place at London Edition Marriot, 10 Berners St, London W1T 3NP, followed by a site tour and drinks reception at Boom Battle Bar, 70-88 Oxford Street, London, W1D 1BS from 5pm. It will be hosted by Richard Harpham, Group CEO, and Graham Bird, Group CFO, alongside other key members of the XP Factory leadership team.

During the presentation, members of XP Factory’s management team will detail the strategic opportunity for the Group including:

–     Industry trends and XP Factory’s positioning

–     Brand experience evolution for Boom and Escape Hunt

–     Site selection and roll-out strategy

–     Use of data and site learnings in driving the strategic plan

–     Medium term financial targets including the plan to deliver >£90m revenue and £13m EBITDA in FY28

Those who are interested in attending this event should register their interest with Florence Chandler via [email protected] or on 020 3934 6630.

Following the event, slides and a recording will be made available for viewing on the Investors section of the Group website.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    XP Factory Plc CEO Richard Harpham on Record Growth, Strategic Expansion, and Navigating Challenges (Video)

    XP Factory Plc reports impressive Q3 growth, driven by strategic enhancements in Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar's festive offerings. CEO Richard Harpham discusses the achievements and future sales goals.
    XP Factory

    XP Factory reports very strong Christmas and New Year trading

    XP Factory plc, a leading UK experiential leisure company, reports impressive Q3 2025 results with record performances from Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar.
    XP Factory

    XP Factory CEO Richard Harpham on Growth, Strategy and Future Plans (LON:XPF)

    XP Factory plc's CEO Richard Harpham reveals financial growth, ambitious 2028 targets, and strategic developments in an exclusive interview with DirectorsTalk.

    XP Factory Strong Revenue Growth, New Expansion Plans and Strategic Use of Credit Facility (Video)

    XP Factory's CEO discusses a robust 33.2% revenue growth, expansion strategies, and future plans in the experiential leisure sector for H2 2024.
    XP Factory

    XP Factory reports 33% revenue growth in H1 as expansion plans progress

    XP Factory plc (LON: XPF) reports a 33.2% revenue increase in H1 2025, driven by Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar, showcasing robust growth and expansion.
    XP Factory

    XP Factory to publish interim results on 4th December 2024

    XP Factory plc, a leader in UK experiential leisure with Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar®, will release interim results on December 4, 2024.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.