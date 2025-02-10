XP Factory to host Capital Markets Day Event on 5th March 2025

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF), one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses operating the Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar® brands, will host a Capital Markets Day Event at 2:30pm on Wednesday 5 March in London.

This event is open to institutional and private investors, analysts, and financial journalists, offering a unique opportunity to gain deeper insights into XP Factory’s business strategy, market position, and future growth plans.

The CMD will take place at London Edition Marriot, 10 Berners St, London W1T 3NP, followed by a site tour and drinks reception at Boom Battle Bar, 70-88 Oxford Street, London, W1D 1BS from 5pm. It will be hosted by Richard Harpham, Group CEO, and Graham Bird, Group CFO, alongside other key members of the XP Factory leadership team.

During the presentation, members of XP Factory’s management team will detail the strategic opportunity for the Group including:

– Industry trends and XP Factory’s positioning

– Brand experience evolution for Boom and Escape Hunt

– Site selection and roll-out strategy

– Use of data and site learnings in driving the strategic plan

– Medium term financial targets including the plan to deliver >£90m revenue and £13m EBITDA in FY28

Those who are interested in attending this event should register their interest with Florence Chandler via [email protected] or on 020 3934 6630.

Following the event, slides and a recording will be made available for viewing on the Investors section of the Group website.

