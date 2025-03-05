XP Factory hosting Capital Markets Day Event today

XP Factory plc (LON;XPF), one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses operating the Escape Hunt® and Boom Battle Bar® brands, announces that it is hosting a Capital Markets Day Event for institutional and private investors, analysts, and financial journalists, with presentations starting at 2:30pm at the London Edition Marriot, 10 Berners St, London, W1T 3NP.

The CMD will be hosted by Richard Harpham, Group CEO, and Graham Bird, Group CFO, alongside other key members of the XPF leadership team.

During the presentation, members of XP Factory’s management team will detail the strategic opportunity for the Group including:

– Industry trends and XP Factory’s positioning

– Brand experience evolution for Boom and Escape Hunt

– Site selection and roll-out strategy

– Use of data and site learnings in driving the strategic plan

– Medium term financial targets including the plan to deliver >£90m revenue and £13m EBITDA in FY28

No new information will be provided on current trading. The presentations will be followed by an informal “meet the team” session with the extended XP Factory leadership team, along with refreshments and a guided tour of the Oxford Street Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar venues.

Following the event, slides and a recording will be made available for viewing on the Investors section of the XP Factory website.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.