Woodward, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$205.13’, now 12.1% Upside Potential

Woodward, Inc. with ticker code (WWD) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $232.00 and $167.34 and has a mean share price target at $205.13. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $183.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is $181.96 while the 200 day moving average is $174.08. The market cap for the company is 10.80B. The stock price is currently at: $181.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,097,245,099 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.46, revenue per share of $55.29 and a 6.4% return on assets.

Woodward, Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. Its Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, and combustion and motion control. These products include fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, as well as flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors and sensors. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion and electricity. These products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. It has production facilities primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia.