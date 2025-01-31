Follow us on:

Woodward, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Woodward, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WWD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $229.00 and $167.34 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $199.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at $183.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $177.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to $171.09. The market capitalization for the company is 11.04B. The current share price for the company is: $185.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,983,909,955 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.98, revenue per share of $53.90 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Woodward, Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. Its Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, and combustion and motion control. These products include fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, as well as flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors and sensors. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion and electricity. These products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. It has production facilities primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia.

