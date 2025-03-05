Woodward, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$205.13’, now 11.3% Upside Potential

Woodward, Inc. with ticker code (WWD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $232.00 and $167.34 calculating the mean target share price we have $205.13. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $184.33 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.3%. The day 50 moving average is $182.70 and the 200 day MA is $174.26. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.58B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $178.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,777,073,821 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.86, revenue per share of $55.29 and a 6.4% return on assets.

Woodward, Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. Its Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, and combustion and motion control. These products include fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, as well as flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors and sensors. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion and electricity. These products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. It has production facilities primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia.