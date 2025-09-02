Follow us on:

Wizz Air reports 11% passenger growth and record-low emissions in August 2025

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable and fastest-growing European airlines, has reported accelerated traffic growth and record-low emissions intensity for August 2025.   

Wizz Air carried 6.91 million passengers during the month of August, an 11.4% increase year on year. Seat capacity increased 12.1% year on year, with a resilient load factor of 94.8%, down only -0.60 ppt on last year’s load factor of 95.4%, demonstrating continued strong demand. 

During the month:    

·     Wizz Air continues to be one of the lowest emission airlines in August, reporting a further decline in CO2 emissions per RPK to 49.6 grams, down -2.5% year on year. This is only the second time in the last seven years that Wizz Air has delivered a number below 50 grams per RPK (Feb. 2023) and highlights the growing beneficial impact of its A321 neo deliveries, enhancing long-term cost discipline and sustainability leadership.

·     While the last originating service from its to-be-closed Abu Dhabi base flew on August 31st, Wizz Air continues to rebuild its Tel Aviv station following the Summer suspension, with a full service of 24 routes to be deployed by mid-September. This underscores flexibility and resilience.

·     On August 19th, Wizz Air announced a strategic distribution partnership with Travelfusion, the world’s largest flight content aggregator, which will help WIZZ better reach the 45% of travellers in Europe who still prefer to book through a retail channel (source: GBTA Business Travel Index Outlook report 2024), positioning Wizz Air for incremental revenue growth and expanded market reach.

  

   Month         Rolling 12 months    
   August2025   August2024   Change   YoY      August 2025   August 2024   Change   YoY   
Capacity (seats)   7,289,0516,500,708 12.1%    72,619,808 68,878,425 5.4% 
Passengers*   6,911,2756,203,67311.4%    66,145,93762,070,578 6.6% 
Load Factor**   94.8% 95.4% -0.6ppts    91.1% 90.1% 1.0ppts 

*Booked passengers   

** Rounded to one decimal place    

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics*   

   Month         Rolling 12 months   
   August2025   August2024   Change   YoY      August2025   August 2024   Change   YoY       
CO2 (MT)   Emissions   566,493536,1865.7%    5,924,1275,747,2313.1%     
CO2 g per pax/km**   49.650.9-2.5%    51.552.5-2.0%     

* The published CO2 figures do not include any benefit from our SAF take-up 

** Rounded to one decimal place   

