Wizz Air reports 11% passenger growth and record-low emissions in August 2025

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable and fastest-growing European airlines, has reported accelerated traffic growth and record-low emissions intensity for August 2025.
Wizz Air carried 6.91 million passengers during the month of August, an 11.4% increase year on year. Seat capacity increased 12.1% year on year, with a resilient load factor of 94.8%, down only -0.60 ppt on last year’s load factor of 95.4%, demonstrating continued strong demand.
During the month:
· Wizz Air continues to be one of the lowest emission airlines in August, reporting a further decline in CO2 emissions per RPK to 49.6 grams, down -2.5% year on year. This is only the second time in the last seven years that Wizz Air has delivered a number below 50 grams per RPK (Feb. 2023) and highlights the growing beneficial impact of its A321 neo deliveries, enhancing long-term cost discipline and sustainability leadership.
· While the last originating service from its to-be-closed Abu Dhabi base flew on August 31st, Wizz Air continues to rebuild its Tel Aviv station following the Summer suspension, with a full service of 24 routes to be deployed by mid-September. This underscores flexibility and resilience.
· On August 19th, Wizz Air announced a strategic distribution partnership with Travelfusion, the world’s largest flight content aggregator, which will help WIZZ better reach the 45% of travellers in Europe who still prefer to book through a retail channel (source: GBTA Business Travel Index Outlook report 2024), positioning Wizz Air for incremental revenue growth and expanded market reach.
|Month
|Rolling 12 months
|August2025
|August2024
|Change YoY
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Change YoY
|Capacity (seats)
|7,289,051
|6,500,708
|12.1%
|72,619,808
|68,878,425
|5.4%
|Passengers*
|6,911,275
|6,203,673
|11.4%
|66,145,937
|62,070,578
|6.6%
|Load Factor**
|94.8%
|95.4%
|-0.6ppts
|91.1%
|90.1%
|1.0ppts
*Booked passengers
** Rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics*
|Month
|Rolling 12 months
|August2025
|August2024
|Change YoY
|August2025
|August 2024
|Change YoY
|CO2 (MT) Emissions
|566,493
|536,186
|5.7%
|5,924,127
|5,747,231
|3.1%
|CO2 g per pax/km**
|49.6
|50.9
|-2.5%
|51.5
|52.5
|-2.0%
* The published CO2 figures do not include any benefit from our SAF take-up
** Rounded to one decimal place