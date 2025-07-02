Follow us on:

Wizz Air June traffic up 10.8%, CO₂ intensity down 4.6%

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable European airlines, has announced passenger and CO2 emission statistics for June 2025.   

Wizz Air carried 5.88 million passengers during the month of June, a 10.8% increase year on year. Seat capacity increased 10.4% year on year, resulting in a load factor of 92.1%, up 0.4ppt on last year’s load factor of 91.7%. 

During the month:   

·    The performance in June was better than that seen in May in terms of both the passenger growth rate achieved (10.8% vs 10.3%) and the improvement in load factor (+0.4ppts year on year vs +0.2ppts).

·   Wizz Air continues to be one of the lowest emission airlines, reporting a further decline in CO2 emissions per RPK in June, down 4.6% year on year, to 51.2 grams per RPK.

·     WIZZ Air will release its Q126 report on Thursday, July 24th, at 7am BST.  

  

   Month         Rolling 12 months    
   June 2025   June 2024   Change   YoY      June 2025   June 2024   Change   YoY   
Capacity (seats)   6,387,650 5,786,609 10.4%    71,328,214 68,927,779 3.5% 
Passengers*   5,880,901 5,305,676 10.8%    65,034,251 62,095,398 4.7% 
Load Factor**   92.1% 91.7% 0.4ppts    91.2% 90.1% 1.1ppts 

*Booked passengers   

** Rounded to one decimal place     

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics*   

   Month         Rolling 12 months   
   June 2025   June  2024   Change   YoY      June2025   June 2024   Change   YoY       
CO2 (MT)   Emissions   508,991492,440 3.4%    5,882,409 5,748,648 2.3%     
CO2 g per pax/km**   51.2 53.6-4.6%    51.752.4 -1.3%     

* The published CO2 figures do not include any benefit from our SAF take-up 

** Rounded to one decimal place   

