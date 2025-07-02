Wizz Air June traffic up 10.8%, CO₂ intensity down 4.6%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable European airlines, has announced passenger and CO2 emission statistics for June 2025.
Wizz Air carried 5.88 million passengers during the month of June, a 10.8% increase year on year. Seat capacity increased 10.4% year on year, resulting in a load factor of 92.1%, up 0.4ppt on last year’s load factor of 91.7%.
During the month:
· The performance in June was better than that seen in May in terms of both the passenger growth rate achieved (10.8% vs 10.3%) and the improvement in load factor (+0.4ppts year on year vs +0.2ppts).
· Wizz Air continues to be one of the lowest emission airlines, reporting a further decline in CO2 emissions per RPK in June, down 4.6% year on year, to 51.2 grams per RPK.
· WIZZ Air will release its Q126 report on Thursday, July 24th, at 7am BST.
|Month
|Rolling 12 months
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Change YoY
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Change YoY
|Capacity (seats)
|6,387,650
|5,786,609
|10.4%
|71,328,214
|68,927,779
|3.5%
|Passengers*
|5,880,901
|5,305,676
|10.8%
|65,034,251
|62,095,398
|4.7%
|Load Factor**
|92.1%
|91.7%
|0.4ppts
|91.2%
|90.1%
|1.1ppts
*Booked passengers
** Rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics*
|Month
|Rolling 12 months
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Change YoY
|June2025
|June 2024
|Change YoY
|CO2 (MT) Emissions
|508,991
|492,440
|3.4%
|5,882,409
|5,748,648
|2.3%
|CO2 g per pax/km**
|51.2
|53.6
|-4.6%
|51.7
|52.4
|-1.3%
* The published CO2 figures do not include any benefit from our SAF take-up
** Rounded to one decimal place