Wizz Air June traffic up 10.8%, CO₂ intensity down 4.6%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most sustainable European airlines, has announced passenger and CO 2 emission statistics for June 2025.

Wizz Air carried 5.88 million passengers during the month of June, a 10.8% increase year on year. Seat capacity increased 10.4% year on year, resulting in a load factor of 92.1%, up 0.4ppt on last year’s load factor of 91.7%.

During the month:

· The performance in June was better than that seen in May in terms of both the passenger growth rate achieved (10.8% vs 10.3%) and the improvement in load factor (+0.4ppts year on year vs +0.2ppts).

· Wizz Air continues to be one of the lowest emission airlines, reporting a further decline in CO 2 emissions per RPK in June, down 4.6% year on year, to 51.2 grams per RPK.

· WIZZ Air will release its Q126 report on Thursday, July 24th, at 7am BST.

Month Rolling 12 months June 2025 June 2024 Change YoY June 2025 June 2024 Change YoY Capacity (seats) 6,387,650 5,786,609 10.4% 71,328,214 68,927,779 3.5% Passengers* 5,880,901 5,305,676 10.8% 65,034,251 62,095,398 4.7% Load Factor** 92.1% 91.7% 0.4ppts 91.2% 90.1% 1.1ppts

*Booked passengers

** Rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics*

Month Rolling 12 months June 2025 June 2024 Change YoY June2025 June 2024 Change YoY CO 2 (MT) Emissions 508,991 492,440 3.4% 5,882,409 5,748,648 2.3% CO 2 g per pax/km** 51.2 53.6 -4.6% 51.7 52.4 -1.3%

* The published CO2 figures do not include any benefit from our SAF take-up

** Rounded to one decimal place

