Wizz Air reports passenger growth and lower CO2 in November 2025

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), one of the most emissions efficient European airlines, has reported strong November 2025 performance, growth, efficiency and ESG leadership.

Wizz Air carried 5.25 million passengers in November, an 8.6% increase year-on-year, with seat capacity rising 9.5% to 5.79 million. The load factor remained robust at 90.7%, indicating sustained demand and efficient capacity utilization amid network expansion.

During the month:

· Wizz Air took delivery of its 250th aircraft on Friday, 28 November. The airline still holds over 260 orders for the A321neo family, which positions the Company for sustained growth into the next decade.

· With safety the highest priority for Wizz Air, the company completed all the required software amendments overnight on 28 November 2025 as required by the Airworthiness Directive (Ref # 2025-0268-E) issued on that day. As a result, the airline suffered no disruption to its services.

· CO₂ emissions per passenger-kilometer improved by 3.9% year-on-year to 49.5g, reinforcing Wizz Air’s position as an industry leader in environmental efficiency.

Month Rolling 12 months November2025 November2024 Change YoY November2025 November2024 Change YoY Capacity (seats) 5,794,968 5,291,241 9.5% 74,391,163 69,283,286 7.4% Passengers* 5,254,269 4,839,230 8.6% 67,804,968 62,590,143 8.3% Load Factor** 90.7% 91.5% -0.8ppts 91.1% 90.3% 0.8ppts

*Booked passengers

** Rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics*

Month Rolling 12 months November2025 November2024 Change YoY November2025 November2024 Change YoY CO 2 (MT) Emissions 462,320 445,177 3.9% 5,975,464 5,778,808 3.4% CO 2 g per pax/km** 49.5 51.5 -3.9% 50.9 52.6 -3.3%

* The published CO2 figures do not include any benefit from Wizz Air’s SAF uplift

** Rounded to one decimal place