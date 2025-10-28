Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Why manufacturing discipline may be the real signal at Surface Transforms

Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms is no stranger to the challenges of commercialising advanced materials. As a specialist in carbon-ceramic brake discs, the company operates at the intersection of automotive performance, aerospace reliability, and motorsport innovation.

Historically, Surface Transforms had relied on disparate tools to manage quality documentation, audits, and employee training. Documents lived on shared drives, with manual sign-offs and limited traceability. This system was fragile, especially as production volumes rose and customer expectations — particularly from Tier 1 and OEM clients, demanded more rigour. Recognising this, the company introduced a unified quality management system that has fundamentally reshaped its operational backbone. Training compliance is now automated with role-based matrix alerts, document control is centralised and version-controlled, and the shop floor has moved towards a paper-free environment.

Surface Transforms has developed a proprietary process that addresses one of the legacy issues with carbon-ceramics: thermal management and rotor cracking. Their continuous-fibre, 3D-woven structure and unique treatment methodology provide improved resistance to heat stress, giving them a competitive edge when pitching to OEMs in premium and electric segments. As electric vehicle weight continues to rise, brake performance and weight trade-offs become increasingly relevant.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms confirms Steve Harrison as permanent CFO

Surface Transforms has appointed Steve Harrison as permanent Chief Financial Officer and board member. Harrison, who joined as Interim CFO in March 2025, brings over 20 years of senior finance
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms has appointed Paul Marr to its Board as Non-Executive Director. Marr brings over 40 years of global automotive manufacturing and operational leadership experience, including senior roles at General
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms H1 2025 revenue up 72% as yields rise

Surface Transforms expects H1 2025 revenue of about £8.1m, up 72% year on year. Q2 yield improved to 77% from 49% in Q1. Customer advances reached £12.9m, with repayments due
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms reports 2024 revenue growth and operational progress

Surface Transforms Plc reports a 13% rise in revenue for 2024, reflecting strong customer support and strategic investments amidst operational challenges.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms issues first SIP shares

Surface Transforms plc has announced the issuance of 21.4 million shares under its Share Incentive Plan, designed to motivate employees through share ownership.

Surface Transforms CFO Isabelle Maddock to retire

Surface Transforms plc announces CFO retirement and succession plan as Isabelle Maddock steps down in 2025, welcoming Steven Harrison as Interim CFO.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple