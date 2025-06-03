Why Device Authority’s automation is a game-changer

The digital security landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. With TLS certificate lifespans slashed from 398 to just 47 days, organisations face an urgent need to adapt. This article explores how Device Authority’s automation solutions are poised to transform certificate management, ensuring security and compliance in an increasingly complex environment.

The recent policy change by major tech players, reducing TLS certificate validity to a mere 47 days, marks a pivotal moment in cybersecurity. While the move aims to enhance security by limiting the window for potential breaches, it also introduces significant operational challenges. Organisations must now renew certificates nearly eight times more frequently, a task that is daunting, especially for those relying on manual processes.

Manual certificate management in today’s intricate IT and IoT ecosystems is not only inefficient but also unsustainable. The sheer volume of devices requiring regular certificate updates makes manual processes prone to errors, leading to potential outages and security breaches. Automation emerges as the indispensable solution, streamlining certificate provisioning, rotation, and revocation, thereby ensuring continuity and compliance with evolving security policies.

In the realm of IoT, the stakes are even higher. Devices often operate under constraints such as limited connectivity and resources, making traditional PKI management approaches inadequate. Device Authority recognises that IoT security demands more than just scaling existing PKI solutions; it requires tailored automation that considers the entire device lifecycle—from manufacturing and onboarding to operation and decommissioning.

Device Authority’s PKI automation solution addresses these challenges head-on. It offers policy-driven certificate management aligned with device identity, enabling scalable and secure onboarding through zero-touch provisioning. The solution automates renewal and revocation processes, eliminating the need for manual intervention and reducing the risk of human error. Moreover, it ensures auditability and compliance with stringent industry and regulatory standards.

As organisations navigate this new landscape, embracing automation becomes not just a strategic advantage but a necessity. Device Authority’s solutions provide the agility and resilience required to manage the accelerated certificate lifecycle effectively. By automating critical security processes, organisations can mitigate risks, maintain compliance, and focus on innovation and growth.

Device Authority is a leading provider of identity and access management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Their flagship product, KeyScaler, delivers automated PKI and device identity lifecycle management, enabling secure onboarding, authentication, and data encryption for connected devices across various industries.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.