Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Why Device Authority’s automation is a game-changer

Tern plc

The digital security landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. With TLS certificate lifespans slashed from 398 to just 47 days, organisations face an urgent need to adapt. This article explores how Device Authority’s automation solutions are poised to transform certificate management, ensuring security and compliance in an increasingly complex environment.

The recent policy change by major tech players, reducing TLS certificate validity to a mere 47 days, marks a pivotal moment in cybersecurity. While the move aims to enhance security by limiting the window for potential breaches, it also introduces significant operational challenges. Organisations must now renew certificates nearly eight times more frequently, a task that is daunting, especially for those relying on manual processes.

Manual certificate management in today’s intricate IT and IoT ecosystems is not only inefficient but also unsustainable. The sheer volume of devices requiring regular certificate updates makes manual processes prone to errors, leading to potential outages and security breaches. Automation emerges as the indispensable solution, streamlining certificate provisioning, rotation, and revocation, thereby ensuring continuity and compliance with evolving security policies.

In the realm of IoT, the stakes are even higher. Devices often operate under constraints such as limited connectivity and resources, making traditional PKI management approaches inadequate. Device Authority recognises that IoT security demands more than just scaling existing PKI solutions; it requires tailored automation that considers the entire device lifecycle—from manufacturing and onboarding to operation and decommissioning.

Device Authority’s PKI automation solution addresses these challenges head-on. It offers policy-driven certificate management aligned with device identity, enabling scalable and secure onboarding through zero-touch provisioning. The solution automates renewal and revocation processes, eliminating the need for manual intervention and reducing the risk of human error. Moreover, it ensures auditability and compliance with stringent industry and regulatory standards.

As organisations navigate this new landscape, embracing automation becomes not just a strategic advantage but a necessity. Device Authority’s solutions provide the agility and resilience required to manage the accelerated certificate lifecycle effectively. By automating critical security processes, organisations can mitigate risks, maintain compliance, and focus on innovation and growth.

Device Authority is a leading provider of identity and access management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Their flagship product, KeyScaler, delivers automated PKI and device identity lifecycle management, enabling secure onboarding, authentication, and data encryption for connected devices across various industries.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern Open Offer Oversubscribed at 114%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) announces a successful Open Offer, with over 114% take-up from shareholders, raising £340,140 for its IoT technology initiatives.
Tern Plc

Tern’s Bruce Leith appointed Executive Chairman of Purple Transform

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) enhances its strategic position as Bruce Leith steps in as Executive Chairman of Purple Transform Limited, driving growth in IoT investments.
Tern plc

Tern launches underwritten open offer to raise £340,140

Tern Plc has launched an underwritten Open Offer to raise £340,140 through the issuance of shares, benefiting qualifying shareholders with an attractive discount.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
Tern Plc

Tern updates on Sure Ventures’ £1.52 million sale of Getvisibility

Tern Plc highlights Sure Ventures PLC's strategic sale of Getvisibility, anticipating a £1.52 million cash inflow to enhance shareholder value and support growth.
Tern plc

Tern portfolio company Device Authority partners with Microsoft and CyberArk

Tern Plc announces Device Authority's partnership with Microsoft and CyberArk to enhance IoT security in manufacturing, aligning with NIST's latest framework.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.