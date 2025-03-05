WESCO International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$226.95’, now 33.8% Upside Potential

WESCO International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WCC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $250.00 and $207.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $226.95. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $169.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $185.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $177.83. The market cap for the company is 7.99B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $163.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,686,318,023 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.01, revenue per share of $438.13 and a 5.29% return on assets.

WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company conducts its business through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to the construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. Its EES segment supplies various products, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices (the Internet of Things), security, lighting, wire and cable, safety, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products. Its CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. The UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers and broadband operators.