WESCO International, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

WESCO International, Inc. with ticker code (WCC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $205.00 and has a mean target at $226.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $193.32 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $189.01 and the 200 day MA is $176.93. The market capitalization for the company is 9.49B. The stock price is currently at: $193.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,099,915,914 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.84, revenue per share of $434.11 and a 5.36% return on assets.

WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company conducts its business through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to the construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. Its EES segment supplies various products, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices (the Internet of Things), security, lighting, wire and cable, safety, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products. Its CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. The UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers and broadband operators.