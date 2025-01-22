WESCO International, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.3% Upside Potential

WESCO International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (WCC) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $200.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $224.70. Now with the previous closing price of $191.61 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.3%. The 50 day MA is $195.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of 9.73B. The stock price is currently at: $198.54 USD

WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company conducts its business through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to the construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. Its EES segment supplies various products, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices (the Internet of Things), security, lighting, wire and cable, safety, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products. Its CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. The UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers and broadband operators.