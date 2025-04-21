Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Exploring a 14.35% Potential Upside with Strong Analyst Support

Broker Ratings

As one of the most recognizable names in the retail sector, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) continues to be a cornerstone for investors seeking stability and growth in the consumer defensive industry. With a market capitalization of $747.33 billion, Walmart’s vast operations ensure that it remains a formidable player on the global stage. For investors, understanding the key metrics and outlook for Walmart is crucial in deciding whether this retail giant deserves a place in their portfolios.

**Current Price and Valuation Metrics**

Walmart’s current trading price is $93.22, experiencing a modest price change of 2.03 (0.02%). The stock has been trading within a 52-week range of $58.85 to $105.05, offering a glimpse into its historical volatility and potential for both growth and stability. The forward P/E ratio stands at 31.71, suggesting that while Walmart might not be the cheapest stock in the market, its forward-looking earnings could justify this valuation. Notably, several valuation metrics are marked N/A, indicating areas where investors might need to dig deeper into the company’s financial health and potential.

**Performance and Financial Health**

Walmart has demonstrated a respectable revenue growth of 4.10%, signaling that the company is still expanding its top line, albeit at a moderate pace. The EPS figure of 2.41 and a robust return on equity of 21.41% underscore Walmart’s efficiency in generating profits from its equity base. Furthermore, the company’s free cash flow stands at an impressive $7.86 billion, providing it with a solid financial cushion to reinvest in growth initiatives or return capital to shareholders through dividends.

**Dividend Profile**

Speaking of dividends, Walmart offers a dividend yield of 1.01%, coupled with a conservative payout ratio of 34.44%. This suggests that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for potential reinvestment into the business or other strategic opportunities, while still rewarding shareholders.

**Analyst Ratings and Potential Upside**

Investor sentiment remains largely positive, with 39 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and just 1 sell rating. This consensus is reflected in the target price range of $63.00 to $120.00, with an average target of $106.59. The potential upside of 14.35% from the current price provides a compelling case for those looking to capitalize on Walmart’s future prospects. Analysts’ confidence in Walmart stems from its strategic initiatives, including its e-commerce operations and international expansion, which could drive further growth.

**Technical Indicators**

From a technical perspective, Walmart’s stock is trading near its 50-day moving average of 92.36 and considerably above its 200-day moving average of 84.88, indicating a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.85 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, offering a neutral stance for potential investors. Furthermore, the MACD of 0.65, against a signal line of -0.46, supports the view of a positive momentum.

Walmart’s diverse operations, from supercenters and e-commerce platforms to health and wellness products, provide a multi-faceted business model that caters to a wide range of consumer needs. This diversification, along with its strategic investments in technology and international markets, positions Walmart well for future growth.

For investors seeking a mix of stability and potential for upside in the consumer defensive sector, Walmart Inc. presents a compelling opportunity. With strong analyst support, a solid dividend profile, and a robust cash flow, Walmart continues to be a stalwart in the retail industry, offering both reliability and growth potential.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Why This $12.61 Billion Healthcare Giant Offers a 36% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): A Leading Tech Stock with a Promising 26.3% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Unlocking a 48% Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): A Look at the Financial Giant’s 17.52% Potential Upside and Analyst Confidence

    Broker Ratings

    McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Analysts’ Bullish Outlook with a 5.56% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    QUALCOMM (QCOM): Unpacking the 40% Potential Upside and What It Means for Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.