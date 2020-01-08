W Resources Plc Strengthen Board with Mr Oscar Marin Garcia

W Resources Plc (LON: WRES), the tungsten, tin and gold mining company with assets in Spain and Portugal, has announced the appointment of Mr Oscar Marin Garcia as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Oscar Marin Garcia has over 20 years’ experience, specialising in retail business in the Extremadura region of Spain and managing family office investments. He is co-founder and CEO of Lider Aliment, SA, a €200m sales family owned company. Prior to Lider Aliment, Oscar was a Regional Finance Director for Western Europe of Procter & Gamble in Geneva, Switzerland. He holds a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Economics from ICADE – Comillas Pontifical University in Madrid, Spain and a Master of Business Administration degree from San Telmo Business School in Seville, Spain.

Oscar Marin Garcia has a beneficial interest in 114,655,600 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.8 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company.

Michael Masterman, Chairman of W Resources, commented: “We are delighted to have Oscar Marin Garcia join the Board of W Resources. He will contribute strongly to our growth and success, in particular in further strengthening our relations with key stakeholders in Spain and in the Extremadura region.”