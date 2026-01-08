Follow us on:

Volta Finance shifts investment mandate to BNP Paribas

Volta Finance

Volta Finance has confirmed that BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe will take over as its investment manager following the internal merger of AXA Investment Managers Paris into the BNP Paribas platform. The change took effect at the end of December and is being implemented without any adjustments to the company’s investment strategy, team, or fee structure.

Volta’s board made it clear that the move does not affect the day-to-day management of the company’s structured credit portfolio. The strategy continues to focus on generating stable income through exposure to collateralised loan obligations and similar credit assets. These positions are actively managed with a view to delivering consistent cash flows and preserving capital across credit cycles.

The appointment of BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe offers additional benefits through scale and operational resources. As part of one of Europe’s largest banking groups, the asset management division brings added oversight, infrastructure and regulatory support.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

