Structured products are shaping fixed income strategy

Structured products are increasingly being used by investors looking for more control over risk and return. These instruments combine a traditional bond or note with a derivative to create a defined set of outcomes tied to a specific market view. The aim is simple: tailor exposure to meet a specific investment objective, whether that be capital preservation, enhanced income or directional market exposure.

he ability to customise payoffs based on underlying indices, equities, rates or other assets gives managers flexibility that’s hard to find in traditional markets. Structured products are now being used to build more efficient income streams, reduce downside exposure or improve diversification, all without directly owning the underlying asset.

With volatility high and income difficult to generate, structured products allow investors to target specific outcomes while aligning with broader strategy goals. Asset managers are increasingly allocating to these products within fixed income sleeves to boost return potential and improve risk-adjusted outcomes.

