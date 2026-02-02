Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Structured products are shaping fixed income strategy

Volta Finance

Structured products are increasingly being used by investors looking for more control over risk and return. These instruments combine a traditional bond or note with a derivative to create a defined set of outcomes tied to a specific market view. The aim is simple: tailor exposure to meet a specific investment objective, whether that be capital preservation, enhanced income or directional market exposure.

he ability to customise payoffs based on underlying indices, equities, rates or other assets gives managers flexibility that’s hard to find in traditional markets. Structured products are now being used to build more efficient income streams, reduce downside exposure or improve diversification, all without directly owning the underlying asset.

With volatility high and income difficult to generate, structured products allow investors to target specific outcomes while aligning with broader strategy goals. Asset managers are increasingly allocating to these products within fixed income sleeves to boost return potential and improve risk-adjusted outcomes.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Volta Finance

Structured products are shaping fixed income strategy

Custom-built solutions like these help investors shape portfolio outcomes more precisely in today’s challenging market environment.
Volta Finance

Multi asset fund Volta Finance reports +0.3% December return, NAV at €7.09 per share

In its December 2025 update, Volta Finance reported a +0.3% monthly return and +2.7% year-to-date performance.
Volta Finance

Structured products gain ground in yield-focused portfolios

Structured products give investors tailored access to markets, yield and risk exposure through defined-outcome instruments.
Volta Finance

CLO market adapts to tight loan supply and strong investor demand

Strong demand and tighter loan supply are reshaping how CLOs are built and where investor opportunities lie.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance shifts investment mandate to BNP Paribas

Volta Finance moves to BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe with no change to strategy, team or fees, reinforcing long-term investor continuity.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance appoints BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe as investment manager

Volta Finance Limited has appointed BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe as its new investment manager, effective 31 December 2025, following the merger of AXA Investment Managers and BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple