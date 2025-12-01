Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Why more investors are turning to structured products

Volta Finance

Structured products are gaining traction; they allow investors to express clear market views with defined payoffs, using tools that offer more flexibility than standard equities or bonds. By combining traditional assets with derivatives, these products can deliver fixed income-like returns, equity-linked upside, or capital protection, all tailored to specific market scenarios.

With interest rates having risen rapidly and now appearing less predictable, many investors are less willing to take long-duration bond exposure. At the same time, equity markets remain volatile, and valuations in some areas look stretched.

For example, capital-protected notes can give equity market exposure while guaranteeing return of principal, provided certain conditions are met. Yield-enhancement products can offer higher fixed coupons than traditional bonds, often in exchange for accepting some downside risk tied to a specific index or basket of stocks.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Volta Finance

Why more investors are turning to structured products

With traditional bonds falling short, more investors are turning to structured products for targeted exposure and better control over outcomes.
Volta Finance

CLOs offering an alternative route to credit exposure

CLOs offer an alternate floating‑rate credit exposure worth a closer look for diversified portfolios.
Volta Finance

CLOs repositioned through efficiency and accessibility

CLOs are becoming more accessible as improved infrastructure and ETF wrappers reshape how investors engage with this part of the credit market.
Volta Finance

CLO issuance is accelerating again

The increasing volume and structural appeal of CLOs suggest they may play a strategic role in yield and credit‑rate diversification.
Volta Finance

Credit exposure finds structure

Structured credit is shedding its complexity stigma as institutional investors look for precision tools in a volatile rate environment.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance: Liquid Access to Private Credit (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance is the focus of discussion as Hardman & Co Financial Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple