Why more investors are turning to structured products

Structured products are gaining traction; they allow investors to express clear market views with defined payoffs, using tools that offer more flexibility than standard equities or bonds. By combining traditional assets with derivatives, these products can deliver fixed income-like returns, equity-linked upside, or capital protection, all tailored to specific market scenarios.

With interest rates having risen rapidly and now appearing less predictable, many investors are less willing to take long-duration bond exposure. At the same time, equity markets remain volatile, and valuations in some areas look stretched.

For example, capital-protected notes can give equity market exposure while guaranteeing return of principal, provided certain conditions are met. Yield-enhancement products can offer higher fixed coupons than traditional bonds, often in exchange for accepting some downside risk tied to a specific index or basket of stocks.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.