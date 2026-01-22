Structured products gain ground in yield-focused portfolios

Structured products are playing a growing role in portfolio construction as investors look for more precise tools to manage risk, access targeted exposures and enhance returns. Built by combining traditional assets like bonds or equities with derivatives, these instruments can be designed to suit a specific view on market direction, volatility or income needs.

In the current environment, where traditional fixed income continues to offer limited yield, structured products are attracting renewed interest. Investors are using them to create defined outcomes, such as capital protection with upside participation, enhanced income with conditional risk, or targeted equity exposure without full directional commitment.

Structured products allow investors to express a view not only on direction but also on volatility levels, especially in longer-dated trades. Market participants are increasingly using them as a way to hedge or monetise volatility over time, rather than relying on short-term instruments.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.