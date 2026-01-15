CLO market adapts to tight loan supply and strong investor demand

Investor demand for collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) remains strong, particularly for top-rated tranches, but a slowdown in new loan supply is reshaping how these securities are created and managed. CLOs, which are backed by pools of corporate loans, are still attracting capital from banks, asset managers and other institutional buyers, yet the available pipeline of new loans is narrowing.

The limited supply of new loans is making it harder for managers to build new CLOs in the primary market. As a result, many are turning to the secondary loan market to find suitable collateral. This has increased competition for existing loans, pushing up prices and tightening spreads.

Timing and positioning are becoming more important as the primary market slows. Secondary activity is expected to remain elevated, and portfolio decisions will increasingly depend on loan market dynamics and the pace of new CLO formation.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.