Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Volta Finance: 2024 experience bodes well for 2025

Volta Finance
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) has delivered +21.2% 2024 total NAV return, outperforming i) B-rated CLO tranches (+19.2%), ii) US high yield (+8.2%), iii) Euro high yield (+8.6%), and iv) global loans (+7.3%). Its performance reflects positive markets and the incremental value added by the manager through its asset selection and portfolio management. Looking into 2025, we expect another strong year from CLOs: more market growth (partially driven by loans issued to fund greater PE activity), and stable, if not falling, defaults offsetting some spread tightening and fewer pull to par benefits from loans restructuring. AXA IM’s outperformance has been through economic cycles.

  • Positive CLO markets: We believe investors should “follow the cash”. Receipts into CLO structures have been strong, with low default rates from good corporate profitability and cashflow, and many borrowers passing on inflation to customers. CLO structures’ costs reflect refinancing and resetting opportunities.
  • Value added by AXA IM: AXA IM adds value, with its scale bringing i) specialist expertise to identify mis-priced opportunities and manage risk, ii) a broad network with informational advantages, and iii) business introduction and pricing opportunities. We also highlight its portfolio construction/asset selection.
  • Valuation: Volta Finance trades at a double discount: its share price is at a 17% discount to NAV, and we believe its MTM NAV still includes a further sentiment-driven discount to the present value of expected cashflows. Volta targets an 8% of NAV dividend (9.6% 2025E yield, on current share price).
  • Risks: Credit risk is a key sensitivity. In this note, we examine the valuation of assets, highlighting the multiple controls to ensure its validity. The NAV is exposed to sentiment towards its own and underlying markets. Volta’s long $ position is only partially hedged.
  • Investment summary: Volta Finance’s NAV, and the discount to NAV, may be volatile over time. Fundamental long-term returns have been robust: 9.0% p.a. (dividend reinvested basis) since inception. Volta’s performance relative to that of its peers, and the market it operates in, have been strong. Returns for investments made after the financial crisis were double those in prior years.
250217-Hardman-Volta-Finance-Limited-VTA-2024-experience-bodes-well-for-2025Download
Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Volta Finance

Volta Finance – Steady cash flows and lower loan default rates in 2025 (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Ltd's December 2024 report reveals a +0.3% net performance, with a yearly return of +21.2%, driven by strong CLO Debt results.
Volta Finance

CLO income fund posts stellar +20.9% returns YTD (LON:VTA)

Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance quarterly dividend is circa 8% of NAV annualised

Volta Finance Limited announces a €0.15 quarterly dividend per share, payable on January 16, 2025, with currency options available for shareholders.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance share price rises as performance returns hit 18.4% YTD (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) posted a stellar 4.3% net performance in October 2024, boosting the year-to-date return to 18.4%, driven by CLO Equity gains.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance achieves 13.5% YTD returns on positive market momentum

Volta Finance (LON:VTA) reports a strong September 2024 with a +2.3% gain, enhancing its year-to-date return to +13.5%, led by CLO equity success.

Latest Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.