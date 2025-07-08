Follow us on:

Volta Finance, Mark Thomas Unmasks CLO Stability Amid Market Shocks (Video)

Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas challenges the notion that Volta Finance (LON:VTA) CLO portfolio is inherently more volatile than equities. His “Volatility Put into Context” study shows that, across tariff fears, geopolitical conflict and the early pandemic, Volta’s NAV and share price have sometimes outpaced equities, sometimes tracked them – all thanks to shifting sentiment and robust downside protections.

Volta Finance invests in collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) designed to preserve capital through the credit cycle and deliver a dependable quarterly dividend to shareholders.

