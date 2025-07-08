An unexpected path to income with CLOs

Beneath familiar bond allocations an intricate credit structure is staking its claim on yields investors thought were out of reach.

Collateralised loan obligations have long operated in the shadow of standard fixed-income instruments, yet today they are capturing fresh attention as refinancing activity and floating-rate protections reshape their appeal. Senior tranches, once reserved for large institutions, now offer a premium over comparable corporate bonds, while equity slices tempt those seeking optionality beyond vanilla yields. As central banks weigh policy pivots and rate volatility persists, CLOs stand at the intersection of income generation and portfolio resilience, demanding closer examination from discerning investors.

The mechanics of a CLO are deceptively simple: pools of senior corporate loans are securitised into tranches that vary in risk and return, creating a hierarchy where high-quality slices absorb shocks before lower layers feel the impact. In the current landscape, liability spreads have compressed to levels rarely seen, driven largely by a surge in exchange-traded funds that channel retail flows into what was once an institutional preserve. ETF assets under management in CLO vehicles have climbed more than eightfold since 2023, democratising access and exerting downward pressure on funding costs. This dynamic has translated into spreads on top-rated tranches that exceed similarly rated corporate bonds by a sizeable margin, even after accounting for call protections and structure fees.

At the same time, managers are seizing opportunities to refinance existing deals, locking in narrower coupons and extending non-call periods. Such resets not only reduce financing expense but also create fertile ground for equity-slice returns as the gap between underlying loan yields and liability costs widens. Dealers structuring deals with longer lock-up periods effectively delay heightened competition for refinancings until market conditions shift, preserving attractive carry for subordinate tranches. For investors willing to absorb additional spread volatility, these equity tranches present a compelling optionality play, particularly when European CLOs trade at wider levels than their US counterparts, offering regional diversification at a discount.

Yet the core attraction lies in the senior layers. AAA and AA slices have historically recorded negligible default rates, supported by rigorous underwriting standards and sovereign-style overcollateralisation tests that cushion losses. In an era where government bond yields remain muted and investment-grade corporate premiums are thin, locking in floating-rate exposure through senior CLO tranches can hedge against unexpected rate moves without surrendering stability. Allocations of 10 to 15 per cent of fixed-income portfolios to these tranches can bolster income streams while preserving capital discipline, a trade-off that grows more appealing as central banks signal patience amid persistent inflation surprises.

Risk management in this space hinges on three pillars: tracking liability spreads relative to benchmark rates and inflation projections, monitoring managers’ refinancing calendars for non-call structures that enhance equity optionality, and calibrating geographic exposure to balance US economic strength against EU-centric value opportunities. Active oversight of underlying loan quality remains essential, especially as forward-looking covenants and issuer credit dynamics evolve. Those funds built on institutional playbooks mirror the due diligence practised by pension funds and insurers, scrutinising each loan pool and manager pedigree to ensure alignment with long-term risk-return objectives.

Incorporating CLOs does not signal the abandonment of traditional bonds but rather their augmentation. Core holdings of government and corporate debt remain the bedrock of any fixed-income sleeve, while high-quality CLO slices can act as complementary ballast against market turbulences. The low correlation observed between top-tier CLO tranches and conventional bond indices offers portfolio managers a tool to diversify sources of return and “zig when one zags,” smoothing income variability over a full market cycle.

For those seeking the frontier of yield without straying into pure high-yield territory, the evolving CLO market delivers a balanced proposition. Senior tranches provide resilient cash flows tied to floating rates, while subordinate equity stakes hint at asymmetric upside when structural tailwinds persist. Whether accessed via dedicated funds or bespoke mandates, these securitised loans merit a place in the toolkit of investors focused on income, quality and diversification in equal measure.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.